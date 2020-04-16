District Admin in Chhattisgarh Celebrates Birthday of Labourer's Son in Relief Camp

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Surajpur district administration celebrated the birthday of a child named Vikas, who is living in a relief camp for stranded people and migrant labourers being run by the Chhattisgarh government.Vikas is the son of a migrant labourer who is living in a relief camp in Surajpur amidst a nationwide lockdown. Millions of daily wage earners across the country have lost their livelihood and are totally dependent on government and NGOs for food and other basic needs.The country is in a state of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of its 3-week coronavirus lockdown further till May 3.In his address to the nation, he said that tight vigil will be kept on all hotspots and containment zones and strict implementation of the lockdown will be ensured in the coming days so that the virus does not spread to new areas. (ANI)

