Doctor Tests Positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): A doctor tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday. The doctor, who is an anaesthetist, worked at the Intensive Care Unit of the Maulana Azad Medical College. Several healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff, have been infected with the infectious disease in the country while attempting to save the lives of patients. As of Wednesday, Delhi had 1561 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 30 deaths being reported due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

