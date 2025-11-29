Indore, November 29: The Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Wing has busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Neemuch district, arresting three individuals and seizing 2.7 kg of MD drugs and other raw materials used in preparation from the spot, an officer said on Saturday. The manufacturing unit was located in a farm field in Lasudiya Istmurar village under Rampura police station in Neemuch district. Acting on a tip from an informer, the Narcotic Wing conducted a raid on Friday and confiscated the narcotic substance valued at over Rs 30 crore in the international market.

DIG Narcotics Mahesh Chandra Jain told ANI, "For several days, we received information that one Niranjan Banjara (32), a resident of Khedi village in Neemuch, was manufacturing MD drugs. Taking the input seriously, a local intelligence network in the village was activated to gather information about Niranjan. For the past two months, movement of Niranjan was reported in a Lasudiya Istmurar village, following which the informer network in that village was also activated and his activities were closely monitored." Drug Factory Busted in Gujarat: ATS Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit Operating From Sealed Bungalow in Vapi’s Chala Area, Seizes 5.9 kg of MD Worth INR 30 Crore.

"Yesterday morning (November 28), the Narcotics wing received input from an informer that Niranjan would manufacture MD drugs during the night. Acting on it, teams from the Narcotics Wing of Indore and Neemuch reached the location and raided a room built in the farm fields of Lasudiya Istmurar village. After which, the recovered 2.7 Kg of prepared MD drug, 16 kilograms of MD drug in liquid form which was being dried, and about 70 kilograms of chemicals and other substances used for manufacturing MD drug from the spot," Jain said. Drug Factory Busted in Gujarat: DRI Busts Clandestine Alprazolam Factory in Valsad, INR 22 Crore Drugs Seized.

He further said that three accused, identified as Niranjan Banjara (32), Arjun Banjara (30) and Ramesh Banjara (27), were arrested from the spot. The international market value of the seized narcotic substances is estimated to be over Rs 30 crore. The accused have been taken into police remand and are being further interrogated to know about their supply chain and the source of the chemicals used in the manufacturing process, the officer added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)