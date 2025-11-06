Valsad, November 6: In a major blow to the synthetic drugs manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine factory engaged in production of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, located in a sparsely populated area off the Gujarat State Highway (SH) 701, in Valsad, Gujarat. According to a release from the Ministry of Finance, the operation codenamed "Operation White Cauldron" resulted in the seizure of Alprazolam worth Rs 22 crore and the arrest of four persons, including the masterminds who are financiers and manufacturers, as well as the intended recipient of the drug.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted discreet surveillance on the identified manufacturing facility. On 4 November, a swift and coordinated raid was conducted, which led to the uncovering of a full-scale illegal manufacturing unit. During the search, officials uncovered a full-scale illegal manufacturing unit equipped with industrial-grade machinery. The seizure included 9.55 kg of finished Alprazolam, 104.15 kg of semi-finished product, and 431 kg of raw materials such as p-Nitrochlorobenzene, Phosphorus Pentasulfide, Ethyl Acetate, and Hydrochloric Acid. Drug Factory Busted in Gujarat: ATS Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit Operating From Sealed Bungalow in Vapi’s Chala Area, Seizes 5.9 kg of MD Worth INR 30 Crore.

A full industrial-scale processing setup, including reactors, a centrifuge, an industrial refrigeration unit, and a heating mantle, was also seized. The operation led to the arrest of two key persons directly involved in the manufacturing and financing of Alprazolam, and an employee assisting them in production. The recipient of the drug, who had come from Telangana to collect it, was also apprehended, bringing the total arrests to four. Drug Factory Busted in Bhiwandi: Gujarat ATS Seizes INR 800 Crore Worth Mephedrone From Drug-Making Unit in Maharashtra City, 2 Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the manufactured Alprazolam was intended for supply to Telangana, potentially for mixing in Toddy. Notably, the DRI had busted a similar Alprazolam manufacturing unit in August 2025 in Atchuthapuram, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh. The seized 119.4 kg of Alprazolam was also destined for Telangana for mixing in Toddy. This year itself, the DRI has dismantled four clandestine drug manufacturing facilities through intelligence-driven operations, underscoring its continuous vigilance, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to the Government's "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan" by protecting citizens from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

