Vapi, October 3: In a major crackdown on drug syndicates, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit operating from a sealed bungalow in Vapi's Chala area. Acting on intelligence inputs, ATS teams raided the premises and seized 5.9 kg of MD drugs, valued at over ₹30 crore in the international market. ATS officials revealed that the bungalow, earlier sealed by a bank, was being used for large-scale drug production. The factory was being run by parole absconder Narsinh Patel along with his son Dhruv Patel and three associates. All five accused have been arrested. Amritsar Police Bust Cross-border Arms and Drug Racket; 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin Seized.

Apart from the seized drugs, ATS also recovered raw materials sufficient to produce nearly 300 kg of mephedrone, along with equipment such as mixers, motors, sealing machines, and packaging material. Preliminary investigations suggest that the drugs were intended for distribution in Mumbai, hinting at a broader interstate network. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with ATS now probing financial transactions and possible international links of the syndicate.

