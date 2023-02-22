Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actor Hayden Panettiere and an actor who appeared in The Walking Dead and Ice Age: The Meltdown, died Sunday in New York City. He was 28. Kasey Kitchen, Hayden's representative, confirmed the death to CNN. Jansen Panettiere Dies at 28; Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Was Known for His Roles in The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, The Walking Dead and More.

Panettiere is well known for his performance in The Walking Dead. Valhalla Entertainment, the makers of The Walking Dead, praised the star on Twitter."You might remember Jansen as Casper in The Calm Before in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He'll be dearly missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family." Panettiere's other film credits include Even Stevens, The X's, The Forger, The Martial Arts Child, Summer Forever, and Love and Love Not." Panettiere also co-starred in the 2004 film Tiger Cruise with his sister. His early acting credits include Midori's Nintendoland Bakery, Grand Central Bennetts, and Blue's Clues.

Variety reports that the actor also worked on the film Aaah! Roach! which is currently in post-production. He was supposed to work on American Game, which is currently in production, Horse, which is in pre-production, and Justice Angel, which is currently in development. According to Variety, the actor is survived by his sister and his parents. He was born on September 25, 1994, in New York's Palisades.