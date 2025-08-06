A wave of grief has hit the entertainment industry as actress Kelly Mack, best known for her roles in The Walking Dead and Chicago Med, has died at the age of 33. Mack passed away peacefully on Saturday in her hometown of Cincinnati, following a battle with glioma, a type of brain tumour affecting the central nervous system. The Walking Dead Series Finale: Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes Returns for Season 11's Last Episode as Fans Get Emotional Over HBO Show Coming to an End After 12 Years! (View Tweets)

Kelly Mack’ S Sister Shares the Heartbreaking News on Instagram – See Post

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her sister through a social media post. “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” she wrote. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.” Mack spent her final moments surrounded by her loved ones. “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present,” the post added. “Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.” In a touching tribute, her sister added, “She would want you all to know how much she loves you. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so fucking proud of her.”

Kelly Mack’s Early Career

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow on July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati, she began her journey in the entertainment world through commercials. Her talent was evident early on she earned an Acting Award from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts for her debut role in The Elephant Garden (2008), a film that also won at the Tribeca Film Festival. The Walking Dead Series Finale: Explained! Rick Grimes, Michonne's Return and How It Can Lead Into Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Sequel Show! (SPOILER ALERT)

Kelly Mack’s Notable Roles

Mack rose to prominence as Addy in five episodes of The Walking Dead Season 9 (2018–19). She also made guest appearances in 9-1-1, Chicago Med and the Modern Family spinoff series. Her voice work included the role of Gwen Stacy, originally voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Her talents extended beyond acting she also produced short films like A Knock at the Door (2016), which won the Festival Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and received nominations at FilmQuest. She also wrote, directed, and edited the short film Positive (2015) and worked as a cinematographer on The Kingdom (2014). "We Finish the Fight Together." The Walking Dead Gets Its Final Season Trailer at ... - Latest Tweet by GameSpot.

Kelly Mack’s Final Project and Life Celebration Details

Mack had been living in Los Angeles for the past 11 years, working across film, TV, commercials and voice-over projects. She also served as an executive producer and star of the upcoming film Universal by Stephen Portland. A celebration of her life is planned in Ohio on August 16, with more details shared through a link in her sister’s announcement.

