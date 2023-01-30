Lisa Loring was taken off life support after suffering a massive stroke. The actress was best known for bringing to life the original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family sitcom that ran from 1964 to 1966 for a total of 64 episodes. Lisa Loring Dies at 64; Actress Was Best Known for Playing Young Wednesday in 1964 The Addams Family Sitcom.

View Lisa Loring Death News Here:

