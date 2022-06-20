Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Yoga is known across the globe for soothing one's mind and body. And while many practice Yoga regularly, Bollywood actors are no less. Take a look at 7 celebrities who swear by Yoga to stay fit and healthy:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's 'Sohne Lagde' Song as She Walks the Ramp in Red Bridal Wear (Watch Video).

Kareena is a fitness enthusiast and is often snapped donning activewear. The actor who once had the reputation of doing 101 'Surya namaskars' every day continues to preach about Yoga and its benefits. Kareen often posts pictures on her Instagram doing various yoga asanas.

2. Malaika Arora

Also Read | Amber Heard Clicked at Discount Department Store in NYC Post Defamation Verdict (View Pics).

Malaika often shares videos and pictures of her doing yoga on her social media to motivate fans to roll out their yoga mat. Malaika often impresses fans with her toned physique and fitness regimes and the actor gives full credit to Yoga for it! She is very passionate about preaching its benefits and also has a Yoga Studio in Mumbai.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara thinks that Yoga is the most ingenious way to stay fit. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Sara also loves practising yoga. Sara, who now has one of the fittest bodies in the industry used to weigh 96 kilos once. She has been speaking about the benefits of Yoga at a lot of places and continues to practice it regularly.

4. Rakul Preet

Rakul often shares snippets of her fitness diaries on Instagram and her pictures are proof of how much the actress loves doing Yoga. She has been training with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who is known for training several other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The timeless beauty attributes Yoga to her glowing skin and toned body. A yoga aficionado, Shilpa keeps sharing her Yoga routine through videos on Instagram. Shilpa has also developed a holistic health application that offers Yoga and fitness programs.

6. Dia Mirza

Apart from being an advocate for sustainable living, Dia Mirza practices Yoga regularly to maintain holistic wellness. Dia believes in aligning the body with the mind and looking for calm in the bustling chaos of city life by practicing yoga and meditation.

7. Mira Kapoor

Known for giving one of the best tips on living healthy and adopting Ayurveda in daily life, Mira Kapoor swears by yoga to maintain fitness. She has, in the past, conducted virtual yoga workshops and continues to share tips and tricks to live a healthy life.

Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga and these posts are proof of the same. Yoga helps in developing inner awareness and eases mental tension. It's safe to say that amidst so much happening around the world, the need to stay healthy and positive is evidently important and Yoga could easily be the answer to it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)