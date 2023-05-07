Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Web series brings actors of different calibres together and that makes the series most exciting for the audience.

Popular actor Aamir Ali shared a picture of the cast and crew from the upcoming series 'The Good Wife' on Saturday. The director of the series Suparn Verma hosted a treat for the cast. Kajol will headline the series and it marks the debut series of the 90s actor.

Also Read | What Is Cryotherapy? All You Need To Know About the Type of Cold Therapy That Uses Extremely Low Temperatures To Heal Cancer and Arthritis.

The frame shows the prominent faces from the series like Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and many more. They were all smiles for the camera.

"Yeah we coming soon. Thx for an amazing evening mr director @suparnverma", wrote Aamir in the caption.

Also Read | Spy Motion Poster: Nikhil Siddhartha’s Upcoming Movie Revolves Around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Death, Film To Release On June 29 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr5LmDtvbEP/

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife' starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a teaser where she can be seen wearing a black robe and walking into the courtroom. Then she asks, "Shuru Kare?". The 30-second announcement video reveals a lot about Kajol's character.

She wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook."

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali was seen in series like 'Black Widows' and 'Naxalbari'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)