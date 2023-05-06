Netaji's death is still a mystery. A movie based on this hidden story is sure to amp up curiosity levels. So, Spy clearly is not a regular movie in the espionage genre. The film sees the editor, Garry BH, making his debut as director with the movie, which is being produced on a grand scale. The makers announced that Spy will be released on June 29. The teaser will be out on May 12. 18 Pages Movie Review: Twitterati Labels Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran’s Rom-Com As ‘Refreshing and Best Love Story’.
Iswarya Menon is the leading lady opposite Nikhil. Sanya Thakur will be seen as the second lead in the movie and Aryan Rajesh makes his comeback in a special role. Producer K. Rajashekhar Reddy billed the film as "a complete action-packed spy thriller" that will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
