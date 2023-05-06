Mumbai, May 6: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently sent the world on a curiosity search after she stunned everyone by taking a dip in ice-cold water. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a video where she said that she is undergoing "Cryotherapy" at -15 degrees. "Cryo in -15 anyone?." the actress captioned her post. Soon netizens were left curious to know what Cryotherapy really is.

What is Cryotherapy?

In simple terms, Cryotherapy is a type of cold therapy where extremely low temperatures are used to treat various health conditions. Cryotherapy - a type of cold therapy that is also used to improve one's skin health. Before Rakul Preet Singh, veteran actor Anil Kapoor had also undergone cryotherapy. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned – WATCH.

Besides being a type of cold therapy, Cryotherapy can also include a range of treatments involving the application of ice packs or immersing oneself in ice baths in order to get used to cold chambers. One can also understand "Cryotherapy" as a practice of using freezing temperatures to treat various medical ailments including serious ones such as cancers and arthritis.

What Are the Benefits of Cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy is also known as cryoablation. According to the National Cancer Institute, Cryotherapy is a simple procedure in which "an extremely cold liquid or an instrument called a cryoprobe is used to freeze and destroy abnormal tissue." Cryotherapy also helps to treat a few skin conditions such as warts and skin tags. "Cryotherapy may be used to treat certain types of cancer and some conditions that may become cancer," the NCI states. Rakul Preet Singh Takes a Dip in -15 Degree Water Wearing Bikini (Watch Video).

Doctors and medical experts believe that the cold therapy form has been made popular by celebrities and sportspersons. Cryotherapy which is also known as cryoablation and cryosurgery is said to be a minimally invasive form of surgery and is usually performed without an open surgery.

It is said that most people who undergo Cryotherapy recover quickly from the therapy and with little pain. So when is Cryotherapy recommended? Health experts opine that the cold therapy procedure is usually recommended by doctors for the treatment of various diseases and medical issues including bone cancer, cervical cancer, liver cancer, and prostate cancer among others. What Is Havana Syndrome? All You Need To Know About the Mysterious Health Condition Plaguing US Diplomats.

Besides, the therapy is also advised for skin conditions including skin cancers, retina cancer among children, skin tags, dark spots, arthritis etc. While Cryotherapy has been widely popularised by celebrities, it is advised to consult one's doctor before taking on any form of therapy.

