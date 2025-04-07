Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): The makers of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' unveiled an intriguing new trailer of the action spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

Tom Cruise is back with more death-defying stunts in the new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.' It hits theatres on May 23, reported Variety.

Check out the trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIJWIoopDRZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies.

At the end of 2023's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan is attempting to prevent a formidable AI program known as The Entity from spreading havoc on the globe and slipping into the wrong hands.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung, reported Variety.

Cruise has previously hinted at the thrilling action fans may expect in "The Final Reckoning," which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen," Cruise said in an interview with Empire. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit," reported Variety. (ANI)

