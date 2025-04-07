With Thunderbolts just days away from releasing in theatres on May 2 (May 1 in India), Marvel Studios has unveiled a special trailer featuring a lot of Sentry, yet keeps the character largely hidden. It’s now an open secret that Lewis Pullman is playing the role in the upcoming film, though the trailers continue to credit him as 'Bob'. In these trailers, Sentry - a flying, super-powered being with a cape, capable of instantly wiping out humans - remains shrouded in shadow. And there may be a reason for that. ‘Thunderbolts’: Marvel Studios Surprises Fans With ‘Big Game Trailer’ Featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour at 2025 Super Bowl.

What we’re seeing in the trailers may not be Sentry at all, but rather The Void. Marvel comics enthusiasts will know exactly what this means. For those unfamiliar, here’s a brief introduction to the superhero character you’ll encounter in Thunderbolts, and why the filmmakers seem to be hiding him, despite his casting being widely known.

Watch the New Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

Who is Sentry?

In Thunderbolts, the character portrayed by Lewis Pullman is credited as 'Bob', which is often a nickname for Robert in the US. Robert Reynolds is a Marvel character who, after undergoing an experiment with a special serum—part of Marvel’s ongoing efforts to replicate the super soldier serum that created Captain America - gains powers that make him one of the most formidable entities in the Marvel Universe.

Sentry in Marvel Comics

Sentry’s abilities are nothing short of extraordinary. He can fly, possess superhuman strength, speed, and sensory skills, and wield cosmic energy that’s lethal enough to instantly destroy people. In terms of raw power, he could even rival DC Comics' Superman. However, there’s a catch. Unlike Superman, Sentry is not reliable. The Avengers are wary of him, as he suffers from amnesia and, more troublingly, a split personality. His darker alter ego, The Void, also known as Dark Sentry, is a destructive force that he constantly battles. Sentry’s internal struggle with The Void often leaves him distracted and ineffective against villains, making him a liability to the Avengers.

Void aka Dark Sentry

We believe that the mysterious antagonist teased in the Thunderbolts trailers is not Sentry, but The Void. The Thunderbolts team—clearly not capable of handling this powerful ‘Superman’-like figure on their own (as evidenced by Superman effortlessly dispatching Justice League members in Zack Snyder’s Justice League)—will likely have to bring Sentry into the fray to confront his darker self while attempting to save civilians from The Void’s wrath. Both characters are played by Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day), who has appeared in films like The Strangers: Prey at Night, Top Gun: Maverick, and Salem's Lot.

Sentry Would Return for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

It seems Sentry will survive the events of Thunderbolts, as Pullman is also confirmed to be part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, which was recently announced. Other key cast members for Thunderbolts include Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) are also coming back for Avengers: Doomsday. However, it seems that Olga Kurylenko’s character, Taskmaster, may not make it past the film’s first major fight. She is neither part of the Doomsday cast, nor is her character extensively featured in the trailers. ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Sparks Fan Theory: Is Lewis Pullman’s Sentry Set To Kill Taskmaster? Marvel Fans Point to Clues Hinting at Olga Kurylenko’s Character Fate!

'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Announcement

Directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) with a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts serves as Marvel’s equivalent to DC's Suicide Squad. Unlike the latter, however, the Thunderbolts work for the government voluntarily rather than under the threat of death. The film also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Geraldine Viswanathan.

