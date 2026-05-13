Entertainment News | Actor Dennis to Reprise His Role as Wing Chun Grandmaster in 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Legacy'

Washington DC [US], May 13 (ANI): Actor Dennis To will reprise his role as the legendary Wing Chun grandmaster in 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Legacy,' the next instalment of the martial arts franchise, reported Variety

Production is scheduled to begin in October, with the film expected to be completed and released internationally in 2027.

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The new film follows the completion of 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend,' which has sold widely ahead of its North American release on July 14 through Well Go USA.

According to the outlet, the original 'Ip Man' franchise, fronted by Donnie Yen, has become one of the most iconic martial arts film series of the 21st century.

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The Dennis To spinoff films have developed their own identity within the franchise universe, portraying a younger and more traditional version of the Wing Chun master.

The actor first portrayed Ip Man in 'The Legend Is Born: Ip Man' before reprising the role in 'Ip Man: The Awakening' and 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Master.' The film was directed by Herman Yau.

The Paris, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles-based All Rights Entertainment, which previously handled worldwide sales for the earlier instalment, will once again oversee international distribution for the new feature.

"All Rights Entertainment is proud to continue expanding the 'Ip Man' universe for worldwide audiences," said Aymeric Contat Desfontaines, CEO of All Rights Entertainment.

"The franchise continues to resonate globally, and we are excited to launch this new chapter in Cannes together with our partners," added Aymeric, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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