Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) South star Keerthy Suresh on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after she contracted the virus.

The 29-year-old actor, who won the National Award for best actress for her 2018 Telugu movie "Mahanati", had shared her COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

In a Twitter post, Suresh said she has recovered from the diseasse and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers for their love and prayers.

"'Negative' can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!" she wrote.

On Tuesday, India reported 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

