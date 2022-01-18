Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who rang in her birthday on January 9, flaunted new hair highlights she got for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farah shared a video in which she can be seen posing, flaunting her new hair colour with light brown highlights.

In the caption, she wrote, "When u get highlights frm @kantamotwani as a birthday gift! n u can use ur hair to cover ur double chin too."

Her friends and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in fun-filled comments.

"Uffffff," actor Sonu Sood commented.

Farah quipped, "@sonu_sood dekha tum log ne meri kadar nahi ki."

"Happy Belated birthday Farah. Love u loads," Preity Zinta added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan is in talks to helm superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'. (ANI)

