Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Adam Sandler confirmed a major surprise for fans of his 1996 classic golf comedy 'Happy Gilmore'--Eminem will appear in a cameo role in the upcoming sequel, 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

Sandler made the revelation during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, where he teased other celebrity cameos and shared insights on the sequel's production, as per People magazine.

When host Dan Patrick inquired about potential cameos, he couldn't resist spilling the beans about the legendary rapper's involvement.

"Can I talk about Eminem having a cameo?" Patrick asked with a laugh. Sandler responded enthusiastically, "Okay, yes, yes you can."

He added, "Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great," as per People magazine.

Though Sandler didn't give away specifics about Eminem's role in the sequel, he did share his excitement about working with the rapper.

"I've known Eminem for a long time, he's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell," Sandler said, adding, "We just hung out a day with Eminem and he just shot and shot, and he was insane. He said a million things we can use and a million that we're glad we have him on tape," as per People magazine.

The rapper, known for his role in '8 Mile' and his iconic hits like 'Lose Yourself,' adds a unique twist to the film, although Sandler declined to elaborate on how he convinced the rapper to take part in the comedy.

"I can't tell you all that," Sandler said, keeping the details of the cameo under wraps for now.

In addition to Eminem, 'Happy Gilmore 2' will also feature several big names. Christopher McDonald, who famously portrayed the villainous Shooter McGavin in the original film, is returning to reprise his role.

Other notable cameos include NFL star Travis Kelce, TV personality Dan Patrick, and actress Margaret Qualley.

Sandler also hinted that renowned golf legend Jack Nicklaus, 84, would make a special appearance in the sequel, as per People magazine.

The highly anticipated sequel to 'Happy Gilmore' was confirmed by Netflix in May, two months after McDonald let slip the news during an interview.

Filming has now concluded, with Sandler sharing that the film will likely premiere in July 2025.

While Sandler expressed excitement, he also noted the pressure of creating a sequel nearly 30 years after the original.

"We've got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together," Sandler said, adding, "We're definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence." (ANI)

