Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee and actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their digital debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's web series titled "Stardust".

Motwane, who made his foray into OTT space with Netflix's critically-acclaimed show "Sacred Games", is creating a series focusing on Bollywood for a leading streaming platform.

"The show is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. But it will be a fictional take on Bollywood from the 40s era to the next 40 years. Currently it is being planned as eight to nine episodes for season one," a source close to the show's team told PTI.

"The show will feature Aparshakti Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee. There will be other notable actors too," the source added.

The series was initially scheduled to go on floors in March-April last year but the shoot got delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

The team is now planning to start the production on series this year in March-April, the source said.

Besides "Stardust", Motwane is set to bring the unheard stories of Tihar jail on screen with the series adaptation of "Black Warrant", publisher Roli Books had announced in June last year.

Motwane recently launched his production banner, Andolan Films and their first venture is "AK vs AK", which he directed.

