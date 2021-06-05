New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, educated people about COVID-appropriate behaviour in a new video. The video was part of a COVID-related initiative by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared an awareness video, listing the five ways to safeguard yourself from the novel coronavirus.

Along with it, Akshay tweeted, "Sharing some important tips on COVID appropriate behaviour which are a must even after vaccination in order to fight this pandemic. Please watch and take note. #CoronaKoHaranaHai @ficci_india @IAA_India @ibf_india."

In the video, Akshay could be seen accompanied by two kids who are named 'Saiyyam' and 'Savdhani'. The two kids narrate the do's and don't's one must follow after contracting COVID-19. The 'Good Newws' actor concluded the video with the slogan, "Har ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai'."

The FICCI has launched the campaign 'Corona Ko Harana Hai' to educate people about COVID-appropriate behaviour. The multilingual mass media awareness campaign is targeted at families to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

The campaign has been launched in different languages, featuring several popular personalities. FICCI, along with its members, has created a comprehensive communication plan in different languages, featuring popular and well-respected personalities, led by Akshay Kumar in Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi, Arya in Tamil, Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Punit Rajkumar in Kannada amongst others.

The campaign will be featured across the country via mass media, including TV, print, radio, and digital media starting today, with the slogan 'Har Ghar ne thaana hai, Corona ko harana hai'.

The second wave of the pandemic has been dreadful, its intensity and virality call for urgent collective action. FICCI's Media and Entertainment committee has come together to support the government's efforts to increase awareness and sensitise audiences about the need to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour during these challenging times.

These efforts at mass citizen awareness with contributions from the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), Indian Advertising Association, larger media community and members of FICCI's Media and Entertainment Committee, along with ongoing efforts from FICCI to ramp up critical medical infrastructure and initiate vaccination drives, can help in controlling the spread of the virus and reduce the burden on existing health infrastructure.

Speaking about it, Mr Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee said, "Thanks to the heroic efforts of our healthcare workers and various NGOs, we are at a point where it's beginning to feel like the tide is turning. But we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from the continued spread of the virus."

He further said that educating people about Covid-appropriate behaviour, "This is a crucial period to scale vaccinations and implement an effective preventive programme to ensure that we are prepared for the future and minimise the impact of the virus on lives and livelihoods. It's incumbent on us to come together to inform and provide specific education through effective communication strategy to all Indians and enable everyone to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Akshay and his author wife Twinkle Khanna have been actively contributing towards the Covid-19 relief work. Apart from making donations and amplifying Covid help calls and available resource messages, they are also educating people on how to keep themselves safe during these testing times. Recently, their fundraiser campaign 'Help India Breathe' had reached its goal after collecting Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 5', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'. (ANI)

