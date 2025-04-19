Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's latest historic courtroom drama 'Kesari 2' opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Even at the box office, it performed exceptionally well on the release day. As per the makers, the film minted Rs 7.84 crore nett on Day 1.

Sharing the collection figures, Dharma Movies on Instagram wrote, "A film about justice. A journey of truth. A triumph at the box office. Book your tickets now - link in bio! #KesariChapter2 in cinemas now, worldwide."

As per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari 2, which also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, " has opened on expected lines across key markets."

"While the #GoodFriday holiday should've ideally resulted in a stronger Day 1 total, the noticeable rise in occupancies as the day progressed - driven by excellent audience feedback - is certainly encouraging. Compared to the *opening day* business of #AkshayKumar's recent *content-driven* films - #MissionRaniganj [Rs 2.80 cr], #Sarfira [Rs 2.50 cr], and #KhelKhelMein [Rs 5.23 cr; #IndependenceDay] - #KesariChapter2 has fared significantly better on Day 1. It's also worth noting that #KesariChapter2 has had a fairly limited release - *approx 1,000 cinemas* across #India... The release strategy - focusing on multiplexes and premium single screens - is a smart and wise move. All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday, when strong word of mouth could translate into solid weekend numbers. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri Rs 7.84 cr," Adarsh opined.

Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar. (ANI)

