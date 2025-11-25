The 2025 Bollywood box office has been one of the strangest in recent memory. The year delivered a handful of massive blockbusters, one surprise mega-hit, and yet a long list of disappointments - including high-profile films backed by major franchises. While newcomers drove Saiyaara to unexpected blockbuster status, War 2 - headlined by a major Hindi superstar and a Telugu superstar - became the franchise’s first certified flop. Year-Ender 2024: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ’Moana 2' and More – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies of the Year That’re All Sequels!
As the year winds down, with only a couple of major releases still to arrive, here’s a look at the 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. And as this list makes clear, being among the year’s top grossers does not automatically mean a film has been a hit.
(Note: Figures below are worldwide gross. A film is typically considered a 'hit' only if it earns over twice its production budget.)
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of 2025 (Worldwide Gross)
1. Chhaava – INR 807.91 crore
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty
Budget: INR 130 crore
Verdict: Blockbuster
2. Saiyaara – INR 570.33 crore
Director: Mohit Suri
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Budget: INR 45 crore
Verdict: Blockbuster
3. Mahavatar Narsimha – INR 326.82 crore
Director: Ashwin Kumar
Voice Cast: Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta
Budget: INR 40 crore
Verdict: Blockbuster
4. War 2 – INR 364.35 crore
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor
Budget: INR 400 crore
Verdict: Flop
5. Housefull 5 – INR 288.67 crore
Director: Tarun Mansukhani
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa
Budget: INR 240 crore
Verdict: Below Average
6. Raid 2 – INR 237.46 crore
Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor
Budget: INR 100 crore
Verdict: Hit
7. Sitaare Zameen Par – INR 267.52 crore
Director: RS Prasanna
Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
Budget: INR 120 crore
Verdict: Hit
8. Thamma – INR 187.44 crore
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan
Budget: INR 145 crore
Verdict: Below Average
9. Jolly LLB 3 – INR 171.64 crore
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi
Budget: INR 120 crore
Verdict: Below Average
10. Sky Force – INR 150.01 crore
Director: Sandeep Kewlani, Abhishek Anil Kapur
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur
Budget: INR 160 crore
Verdict: Flop
What’s Left in 2025?
December 2025 still brings a final wave of major Hindi releases that could improve Bollywood’s box office scorecard:
1. Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s multi-starrer spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun
2. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: marking Kapil Sharma’s return as the comic lead
3. Ikkis: Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic, notable for Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut and the late Dharmendra’s final performance
4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Dharma’s romcom starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday
Whether any of these can change the year’s narrative remains to be seen, but as of now, 2025 will be remembered as a peculiar mix of highs, lows, and unexpected box-office twists.
