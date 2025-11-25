The 2025 Bollywood box office has been one of the strangest in recent memory. The year delivered a handful of massive blockbusters, one surprise mega-hit, and yet a long list of disappointments - including high-profile films backed by major franchises. While newcomers drove Saiyaara to unexpected blockbuster status, War 2 - headlined by a major Hindi superstar and a Telugu superstar - became the franchise’s first certified flop. Year-Ender 2024: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ’Moana 2' and More – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies of the Year That’re All Sequels!

As the year winds down, with only a couple of major releases still to arrive, here’s a look at the 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. And as this list makes clear, being among the year’s top grossers does not automatically mean a film has been a hit.

(Note: Figures below are worldwide gross. A film is typically considered a 'hit' only if it earns over twice its production budget.)

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of 2025 (Worldwide Gross)

1. Chhaava – INR 807.91 crore

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty

Budget: INR 130 crore

Verdict: Blockbuster

2. Saiyaara – INR 570.33 crore

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey in Saiyaara

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Budget: INR 45 crore

Verdict: Blockbuster

3. Mahavatar Narsimha – INR 326.82 crore

A Still From Mahavatar Narsimha

Director: Ashwin Kumar

Voice Cast: Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta

Budget: INR 40 crore

Verdict: Blockbuster

4. War 2 – INR 364.35 crore

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor

Budget: INR 400 crore

Verdict: Flop

5. Housefull 5 – INR 288.67 crore

A Still From Housefull 5

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa

Budget: INR 240 crore

Verdict: Below Average

6. Raid 2 – INR 237.46 crore

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor

Budget: INR 100 crore

Verdict: Hit

7. Sitaare Zameen Par – INR 267.52 crore

Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

Director: RS Prasanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh

Budget: INR 120 crore

Verdict: Hit

8. Thamma – INR 187.44 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan

Budget: INR 145 crore

Verdict: Below Average

9. Jolly LLB 3 – INR 171.64 crore

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi

Budget: INR 120 crore

Verdict: Below Average

10. Sky Force – INR 150.01 crore

Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar in Sky Force

Director: Sandeep Kewlani, Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur

Budget: INR 160 crore

Verdict: Flop

What’s Left in 2025?

December 2025 still brings a final wave of major Hindi releases that could improve Bollywood’s box office scorecard:

1. Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s multi-starrer spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun

2. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: marking Kapil Sharma’s return as the comic lead

3. Ikkis: Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic, notable for Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut and the late Dharmendra’s final performance

4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Dharma’s romcom starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Whether any of these can change the year’s narrative remains to be seen, but as of now, 2025 will be remembered as a peculiar mix of highs, lows, and unexpected box-office twists.

