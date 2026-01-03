Amid the Dhurandhar storm in Bollywood, several films have decided to reschedule their release dates to avoid a clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer, which continues to create havoc at the box office even after a month of its release. While the makers of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups have decided to compete against Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026, other films have chosen to back out and postpone their releases. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla is the latest film that is reportedly being delayed. 'Dhurandhar' Declared Tax-Free in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta Promotes Union Territory as Bollywood’s Next Filming Hub.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Avoids Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’?

The upcoming horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla has generated a lot of hype among fans as it marks the reunion of iconic Bollywood pair Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long time. Over the years, the duo have entertained fans with films like Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

Their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in April 2026, but if the latest reports are to be believed, the release has been delayed due to Dhurandhar 2 arriving at the same time. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment for Indian cinema."

Akshay Kumar’s Decision Influenced the Postponement

The source added, "He (Akshay Kumar) is a smart businessman and also saw how the first part of Dhuradhar took a hit on the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." It was reported that the Bollywood superstar had discussed the idea of delay with producer Ektaa Kapoor, and they will be announcing a new release date soon.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Pushed by Two Months?

The source also added that the decision came after a long chat with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and producer JyotiDeshpande, and he himself decided to push Bhooth Bangla release by a month or two. Suriya Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Calls Aditya Dhar’s Directorial a ‘Masterpiece’ and Congratulates Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan on Their ‘Deserving Blockbuster’ (View Post).

Watch ‘Booth Bangla’ Announcement Video

More About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Bhooth Bangla was first announced in September 2024. The movie helmed by Priyadarshan is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor under the label Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the cast of Bhooth Bangla also includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani among others in pivotal roles.

