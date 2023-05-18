Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday night returned to India after attending the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea.

The 'Brahmastra' actor was snapped at the airport donning casual outfits. She wore a white upper and paired it with black pants. She accessorized her look with a black handbag and opted for no makeup.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor arrived in India, several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media.

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor donned a mini black dress with polka dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia also took to Insta to share her excitement and feelings with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty. (ANI)

