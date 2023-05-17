The Louis Leterrier directorial Fast X has gained a mixed reaction from critics who were a bit torn on how the film was. Being the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X features some recurring characters and new ones as well. Dominic Toretto returns with his family, who he is determined to protect from the wrath of Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for the loss of his family's fortune from the heist in Rio de Janeiro. So without any further delay, here are the reviews for the film. Vin Diesel Reveals Fast X Two-Part Finale Is Now a Trilogy!

Variety - By now, this franchise is a well-oiled money machine, something between a feature-length car commercial (you’re gonna want to buy that electric DeLorean prototype) and a “don’t try this at home” public safety announcement. Still, calling it the first part of a finale feels like little more than a marketing gimmick. While Hollywood’s highest-octane franchise shows no signs of slowing, it was crazy reckless to give the green light to such a clunker.

Deadline - The spectacle is, to reuse a far-too-commonplace word, awesome, and Momoa absorbing his exultant satisfaction with his accomplishments is something to see. On top of that, it’s a vastly amusing rendition of a maniac who probably believes that a destroyed world is the ultimate destination, with himself as the presiding survivor. From a technical perspective, the effects are truly — to use an overused word — astounding. One could just behold the visuals and be gobsmacked, but top that with a trove of impudent humor as the fate of the world’s wonders is so blithely toyed with and you’ve got something.

IGN - There’s no other way to say it: Dante’s a real freak, and Momoa flies that flag with gusto. It feels like he’s marathoned all these movies and parodies Dom’s machismo and predictable logic at every turn, both to Dom’s face and he’s completely alone. Dom Torretto, by comparison, feels like he’s just drifting from one rumination on the meaning of family to another, and Vin Diesel feels checked out any time Momoa isn’t actively forcing him to push Dom in a different direction, as opposed to regurgitating what we’ve heard before.

