Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Hindi cinema's biggest superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, has turned 83 today. To mark this special day, his granddaughter, Navya Nanda, shared an adorable picture with him, accompanied by a sweet birthday wish.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture with Big B and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana" with a heart emoji.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Defamation Case: Sameer Wankhede Claims Women in His Family Getting Hate Messages From Pakistan, UAE and Bangladesh, Ex-NCB Officer Lashes Out at Aryan Khan (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Navya's father, Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

The couple has two children daughter Navya and son Agastya.Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute to Bollywood Legend on His Birthday, Says ‘My Respects Always’ (See Post).

She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, talked about various issues concerning women.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as Gujarati comedy drama, 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.

He is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)