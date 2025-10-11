Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has lashed out at the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, the writer-director of the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series purportedly makes fun of Sameer Wankhede, with a character resembling him. Wankhede has filed a defamation case against the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is SRK and wife Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, and streaming giant Netflix. The two companies were summoned by the Delhi High Court in the case on October 8, 2025. The next hearing will be on October 30, 2025. In an interview with ANI, Sameer Wankhede slammed the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood for making fun of an anti-narcotics officer and portraying the department in a bad light. The officer also revealed that his family members, including his wife (actress and film director Kranti Redkar) and sister (Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede), were getting hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Bangladesh because of the defamation case filed by him. Here’s what Sameer Wankhede said. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Row: Delhi High Court Summons Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix Over Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan’s Web Series.

Sameer Wankhede Reveals Family Getting Hate Messages Due to Aryan Khans’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Case - Watch Video:

Sameer Wankhede Slams ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Creators for Making Fun of NCB

“My job has nothing to do with it. I have filed a petition in the court in my personal capacity. It is about my self-respect. Don’t do it for things that are serious and dangerous for the nation…Drug abuse hamare rashtra ke liye ek bahot bada mudda ban gaya hai (Drug abuse is a very big issue in our country). It’s a very, very serious topic. You have insulted the officers who work with me to fight against drug abuse. These officers make a sacrifice and leave their families behind; some have even been seriously injured in the operations…You cannot disrespect them. You cannot make fun at their expense,” said Sameer Wankhede. ‘Truth Will Come Out’: Sameer Wankhede Opens Up on Aryan Khan Drugs Case and Shah Rukh Khan Leaked Chats (Watch Video).

Sameer Wankhede Says Family Being Targeted

Sameer Wankhede also questioned why his family, and especially his wife and sister, were being targeted with hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE and Bangladesh. He asked why they were “feeling the brunt” when they have nothing to do with his profession. The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer did not name anyone, but implied that the hate messages were supposedly by the fans of Aryan Khan and his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede added that he gets these messages regularly and he is not bothered, but he is bothered with his family being dragged into the case. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Defamation Case Filed Against Aryan Khan, Red Chillies and Netflix by Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede - Here's What We Know.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Sameer Wankhede was the in-charge NCB officer in Mumbai when he arrested Aryan Khan in a drugs raid on the Cordelia Cruises' Empress cruise liner in Mumbai, where a high-profile party was reportedly taking place on October 2, 2021. The then 23-year-old Aryan Khan was in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for 26 days before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, 2021, due to insufficient evidence.. In 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), filed a first information report (FIR) against Sameer Wankhede and others for allegedly demanding INR 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in a narcotics case. The amount was later settled for INR 18 crore, the complaint said. In 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede in connection with the CBI FIR. Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Son Among 8, Arrested In Drug Raid On Cordelia Cruise Ship Off Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sameer Wankhede Defamation Case Update

On October 8, 2025, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix in the The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case filed by Sameer Wankhede. The IRS officer had sought an injunction and takedown of defamatory content in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. According to reports, an injunction was not granted to Wankhede. "Let them take the instructions and file a reply. Cannot pass an injunction order in general," the Delhi HC reportedly ruled. The next hearing in the Sameer Wankhede Defamation Case is scheduled for October 30, 2025.

