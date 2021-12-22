Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actors Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed are all set to entertain the audience with their short film titled 'Clean'.

Written and directed by Zoya Parvin, Clean is touted as an emotional, yet a heartwarming story that showcases a beautiful bond shared by two sisters, played by Amrita and Aisha. The film depicts the affection between two sisters while also putting the spotlight on the various insecurities and trust issues that they develop over the course of time.

AMAZON miniTV has collaborated with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment to release the short film.

Talking more about the project, Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, said, "Clean by Zoya Parvin, captures the essence of complex relationships between two human beings, sisters in this case. In our constant endeavour of discovering exciting talent and present the viewers with compelling narratives, this long-standing association between Sikhya and Amazon miniTV will offer another gripping story being available to movie enthusiasts all across the nation."

'Clean' will be out on December 24. (ANI)

