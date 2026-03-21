Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Anandya Panday turned muse for celebrity designer Rahul Mishra, taking over the grand stage on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2026The 'Call Me Bae' star opened the show in a striking all-white ensemble that perfectly captured Mishra's garden-themed ramp.

She wore a glossy oversized blazer paired with a pleated ivory skirt, layering it over a crisp white shirt adorned with delicate, thematic dragonfly embellishments. Ananya did not forget to flaunt her brand-new hairstyle, with her bangs truly making a statement.

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Speaking to the media, Ananya shared, "There's always a story with Rahul, and I love the part. He's truly an artist."

Ananya also shared her fashion mantra, explaining her preferences for comfortable and classy outfits.

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The actor was accompanied by her mother, Bhavana Pandey, at the showcase.

Rahul Mishra, in a partnership with SUPIMA, delivered a perfect mix of luxury cotton along with contemporary design.

The presentation also marked a significant milestone in Rahul Mishra's journey, coinciding with 20 years since his debut on the NIF Global presents GenNext platform in 2006.

The moment commemorated two decades of sustained design practice, experimentation, and evolution, predating the launch of his eponymous label in 2013.

Signature hand embroidery remains central to the collection, reinforcing the atelier's emphasis on human labour, precision, and intricate surface storytelling. Design motifs drew inspiration from the cotton ecosystem, including cotton buds, florals, and insects, and reflected the realities of cotton cultivation.

"Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft. This showcase with SUPIMA feels like a natural continuation of that journey. Cotton has always been deeply connected to our country's textile heritage, and working with," Rahul Mishra said. (ANI)

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