Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Dil Dhadakne Do' completed six years on Saturday.

Released in 2015, the family drama features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma.

Recalling his work, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a video showing unseen moments of him with the film's cast and crew.

"6 years of 'Dil Dhadakne Do'," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, director Zoya Akhtar commented: "I love you AK."

She also took to her Instagram Story and reminisced helming the film.

"6 years...'Dil Dhadakne Do'. Only love for the cast and crew," she posted.

The sixth year anniversary of the film has made Shefali Shah nostalgic. She uplaoded a photograph of her posing along with her other co-stars.

"6 years of Dil Dhadakne Do," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' and 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. Shefali will be seen in 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

