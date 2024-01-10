Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor wished his 'Fighter' co-star Hrithik Roshan on his birthday on Wednesday.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of their upcoming film, 'Fighter.'

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One.

He wrote, "The inspired said to the inspiration - "Are you for real!?" Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I'll leave the guesswork to you Happy Birthday HR. Love you Fighter @hrithikroshan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C15_X31PMRu/

Also Read | Ustad Rashid Khan Funeral: Music Maestro Laid to Rest with State Honours in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In the picture, Anil is seen in a conversation with Hrithik on the sets of 'Fighter.'

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Mr. India was the inspiration of HR."

Another user commented, "Happy birthday !! Hope you have an amazing 50th stay young as you are @hrithikroshan."

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The one-minute-14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

Apart from 'Fighter,' Hrithik also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)