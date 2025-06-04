Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming live-action animated hybrid film, 'Animal Friends,' has been rescheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

The film, which was previously set for release on October 10, 2025, will now kick off the summer box office season, confirmed Deadline.

'Animal Friends' boasts an ensemble cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, and Ellie Bamber.

The film is directed by Peter Atencio and written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

The production companies involved are Legendary, Maximum Effort, and Prime Focus Studios.

The film's release date has undergone significant changes. Initially set for August 15 under Sony, the release date shifted to October 10 after Warner Bros acquired the project.

The new release date of May 1, 2026, positions 'Animal Friends' as a major summer release.

The summer box office season next year promises to be exciting, with 'Animal Friends' joining 20th Century Studios' 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on the release schedule.

Disney/Lucasfilm's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is set to kick off the summer box office season on May 22.

Several films are still set for release on October 10, including Disney's 'Tron: Ares,' Paramount/Miramax's 'Roofman' starring Channing Tatum, Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment and Lionsgate's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' and Sony's 'Soul on Fire.' (ANI)

