Bhuvan Bam, undoubtedly one of India’s most loved content creators, has been entertaining millions since 2015 with his rib-tickling vines on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. The immensely talented artist soon transitioned into mainstream acting and later impressed fans with his performance in Taaza Khabar. Recently, Bhuvan has sparked discussions online due to his noticeable physical transformation. Amid this, speculation about the 31-year-old undergoing surgery has surfaced on social media. But are these gossips true? Let the man clear it up himself. Badshah Leaves Fans Stunned With Drastic Physical Transformation in New Video, Puzzled Netizens Compare Him to Fellow Rapper AP Dhillon – WATCH.

Did Bhuvan Bam Undergo Facial Surgery?

Bhuvan Bam consistently shares updates from both his personal and professional life on social media. However, a recent Instagram post from Bhuvan sparked intense discussions—not on the platform, but on Reddit. A Reddit thread with the caption, "Has Bhuvan Bam underwent any sort of surgery?" went viral. It also added, "He looks very different nowadays. Please don't say its diet an ageing. Hahaha, don't make us a fool."

Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

While the majority of them felt that the young actor has definitely gone under the knife to make some enhancements to his face, others stated that factors like intense weight training and a general glow-up could also contribute to it. After the post went viral, Bhuvan himself took the responsibility to dismiss the surgery allegations and commented under the post. He wrote, "Hi doston. Had a great time reading all the comments regarding my 'surgery'. I also felt the same after looking at my changed facial structure, as if I've gone under the knife. But it's just 60 minutes of cardio and one hour of strength training supported by a strict diet. It does wonders, trust me."

He said that the second photo in question is "almost a decade old", so changes are pretty obvious. Bhuvan also added that he recently underwent a lip surgery because of a painful boil, also known as a 'mucocele'. Bhuvan added that he wanted it to be removed as he is currently prepping for a new show and needs to look a certain way. He concluded by writing, "Thank you for your opinions which are just 'andhere mein lath ghumana' (swinging a staff in the dark), Take care. Lots of love." Ayesha Takia Boldly Embraces ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Trend on Insta Amid Plastic Surgery Allegations (Watch Video).

Bhuvan Bam Issues Clarification About His Much-Talked-About Facial Transformation

On the professional front, Bhuvan Bam was last seen in Season 2 of Taaza Khabar in 2024. The comedy thriller series directed by Hussain Dalal also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role. Talking about his upcoming show, he has not made any official announcements regarding it yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).