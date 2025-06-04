Rumours about the dating lives of BTS members keep surfacing on the internet from time to time. ARMYs might already be aware of the ongoing drama surrounding Jimin (who is currently serving in the South Korean military) and actress Song Da Eun. Over the past two years, the two have made headlines for their rumoured romance. The duo first grabbed attention in 2022 after being spotted at the same locations and engaging in similar activities. Pictures on social media revealed that both stars were present at a football game on the actress' birthday. While the rumours have cooled down recently, a new post on Nate Pann claimed that Song Da Eun was dating a male idol without mentioning any names. Is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Dating TWICE’s Sana? King of K-Pop’s Agency Responds to Viral Romance Rumours.

Is Song Da Eun Dating BTS’ Jimin?

A post shared on the online forum Nate Pann on June 3 claimed that Song Da Eun admitted during a live broadcast that she is in a relationship with a male idol. The post quickly gained attention due to her past links with BTS member Jimin and went viral across multiple social media platforms. While she confirmed being in a relationship, the actress also opened up about the emotional stress she has been experiencing because of the negative comments from the fans, who are accusing her of various reasons.

BTS Jimin’s Instagram Post

According to translations in Koreaboo, Da Eun said, "I didn't seduce the idol you all love. Just because the idol you like loves me doesn't mean I deserve hate. I wasn't the one who seduced him first." The post claimed that the idol's fans have not even spared her family and are constantly harassing them.

Screenshot of the Nate Pann Post

The post also mentioned a phone call she received earlier. The caller ID had numbers that matched her boyfriend's birthday. While the majority of fans think the idol in question here is definitely Jimin, a small section of fans also argue that the person could be someone else. 2025 BTS FESTA: BTS Announces Grand 12th Anniversary Celebrations; From Theme To Schedule – Everything You Need To Know!.

Watch Song Da Eun’s Viral Live:

In April 2025, it was reported that Song Da Eun addressed her dating rumours involving Jimin and threatened to take legal action against fans making malicious comments.

