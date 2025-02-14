Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Anne Hathaway shared that the Southern drawl used by her character in the 2010 film Valentine's Day was something she came up with all on her own.

She shared a post on her Instagram handle, "Three movies with Garry Marshall? Color me grateful. Valentine's Day came out FIFTEEN years ago," reported People.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar's Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the caption to the post, which included a clip of one of her scenes from the film, Hathaway added: "enjoy this clip (where I inexplicably decided to give the character 'Katya' a southern drawl ) Happy Valentine's Sugar"

Hathaway's character in the film, Liz, is a receptionist who moonlights as a phone sex operator (at times named Katya) and begins dating the office mailroom clerk Jason (played by Topher Grace), as per People.

Also Read | ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Episode 19 SPOILER: Talha Angrily Snaps at Roshi, Asks Her ‘To Stay out of His Personal Life’ As Shariq Makes Sinister Plan (Watch Video).

In the video the actor shared, Liz can be seen driving a scooter while she receives a cell phone call from one of her clients.

"Hi," she answers, adding, "Oh, I was thinking about you all night long. Oh, I'm sorry I didn't answer on the first ring. It's not my fault. I was thinking about what you were gonna do to me and I just couldn't wait. I didn't have a free hand."

"Oh baby, you know just how Katya likes it," she continued, adding, "Well it's Valentine's Day, sugar. How about something special? My roommate just got home -- do you want to have a threesome?"

At that point, a woman walking her dog comes up alongside Liz and says, "If he says, 'Yes,' it'll take me a minute to change."

The film, directed by the late Marshall, had a star-studded cast that also included Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, and many more. It centred on different couples spending Valentine's Day together, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)