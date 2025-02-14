The latest episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat have left fans yearning for more. After the week-long build-up for the face-off between Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmad and Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi, fans were left with a cliffhanger as Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18 ended with a sombre and angry Talha walking towards a happy and content Roshi, at the scenic beach. However, the teasers and promos of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 have already excited fans for the fight and angry love confession to finally unfold, more heart-to-heart conversations between Talha and his dad and Shariq’s masterplan to hurt Roshi going into effect. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 18 Written Update: Sabeeka Manipulates Talha About Her Fight With Roshi As the Show Reaches Its Heartbreak Curve (Watch Video).

Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly grown to be the biggest ongoing Pakistani drama that is gaining traction across borders. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 promo gives us a glimpse of the episode just where we left off, with an angry Talha warning Roshi to stay away from his personal life, a heart-broken Roshi breaking down in her room, and an angry Shariq giving us a glimpse at his evil masterplan. The video also gives us two silent stills - as Talha cries about his own actions at his home, with his father in the background, while Roshi struggles to concentrate with her books open and is still absolutely heartbroken.

The promo also gives us a glimpse of Sabeeka trying to further complain about Roshi, as she tells Talha that people are sure to overthink his relationship with Roshi, since she also found their closeness weird in the short time she was here. However, Talha is his heartbroken self in this scene. Fans are sure that the heartbreak period of the show has begun and are excited but sad about this. However, fans are hoping that Shariq’s evil plan of blackmailing Roshi with edited CCTV footage only pushes her closer to Talha. What we know for sure is that Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 will definitely alter Talha and Roshi’s relationship.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 19 Promo (Watch Video)

Meem Se Mohabbat is a bi-weekly show that airs on Hum TV and has grown to become one of the biggest and most popular shows in South Asia. All episodes of the show are also streaming on YouTube. The show marks the television comeback for Ahad Raza Mir, who was last seen in the 2022 Hum TV Drama - Hum Tum.

