Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Saturday, completed 30 years in the city of dreams, Mumbai. To mark the occasion, Anurag took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the Punjab mail train which he captioned, "3rd June , 1993 I landed at Dadar station .. it was raining. I didn't know that monsoons in Bombay were that long .. I remember taking my first local train from Dadar to Andheri to meet a friend , who came from Delhi before me." Kennedy at Cannes 2023! Anurag Kashyap's Movie Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Gets Seven-Minute Standing Ovation at Film Festival.

He who became the inspiration for @imtiazaliofficial 's most special film "Rockstar" . I got courage from both Jaggu and Imti to come to mumbai but then , they got into @sxcbom to do Mass Com .. and I just have been figuring ever since . So grateful to this city for everything and all the friends and memories that it has given me .. #karmbhoomi"

Soon after the filmmaker penned down the note, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Punjab mail to sangam mail."

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, "So grateful that you took that train." "Such a commendable journey," a fan commented. A fan wrote, "Thank you for coming to Mumbai and inspiring us." Kennedy at Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap Talks About Movies and Storyline, Says ‘Fearless Producers Are Making All the Difference’.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag's film Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, recently had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film premiered during the midnight screening and reportedly received a 7-minute-long standing ovation. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. Anurag is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseyur, Manmarziyaan, Ded D, No Smoking, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others.