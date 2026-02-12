The upcoming action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash, has drawn fresh criticism from religious organisations just weeks before its scheduled global release. The National Christian Federation (NCF) filed a formal complaint on Thursday, February 12, alleging that the film’s teaser contains "offensive" depictions of religious symbols and figures, specifically involving the Archangel Michael. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!.

‘Toxic’ Faces Allegations of Disrespectful Visuals From Christian Group

The controversy centres on a sequence in the teaser that reportedly features a statue of Saint Michael the Archangel. In a letter addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Karnataka state authorities, the NCF claimed that the imagery is used in an "inappropriate and insulting" manner.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Toxic’:

The group specifically pointed to a scene involving a gunfight and suggestive content filmed in a location containing a cemetery and religious iconography. Pradeep Kumar, president of the federation, stated that such depictions hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community and called for an immediate public apology from the filmmakers.

Growing Legal Pressure

This is not the first time the promotional material for Toxic has faced scrutiny. In January, the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and several social activists approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission, alleging that the teaser contained "obscene and sexually explicit" visuals.

Critics of the teaser argue that the content is unsuitable for public viewing on digital platforms without age-restricted warnings. While the film’s director, Geetu Mohandas, initially responded to earlier criticisms with a social media post discussing "female pleasure and consent," the production team has yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the specific religious objections raised this week.

Support Amid Backlash

Despite the mounting complaints, the film has found defenders within the industry. Speaking at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap described the project as a "courageous attempt." Kashyap suggested that the backlash reflects a "cultural hypocrisy," questioning why assertive portrayals of female sexuality are often met with more resistance than traditional male-centric action tropes.

‘Toxic’ Release Date

Toxic is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, marking Yash's first major project since the KGF franchise. Co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi.

The film is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it is expected to face a significant box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

