Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Thursday announced his first Tamil film.

Excited to explore the industry down south with the film 'ROOT - Running Out of Time', Aparshakti took to Instagram and wrote, "Super Thrilled to announce my first Tamil Film! A Sci-Fi thriller called 'ROOT' with the extremely passionate."

The film is touted to be a sci-fi crime thriller. In 'ROOT - Running Out of Time', Aparshakti Khurana will be seen sharing the screen with Gautham Karthik, an actor renowned for his choice of unique, performance-driven roles in films like Devarattam and Vai Raja Vai.

The film is being shot in Chennai.

He also shared several pictures from the film's launch in Tamil Nadu.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with 'ROOT - Running Out of Time'. It's a challenging and unique script, and I'm excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I'm truly looking forward to," Aparshakti said in a press note.

His Instagram post is filled with best wishes.

Reacting to the post, Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji.

His wife Aakriti Ahuja dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

The film is the latest project from Verus Productions and is directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Sooriyaprathap is recognized for his creative vision, having previously garnered acclaim for Naalaiya Iyakkunar - Season 1 and for his contribution as an Associate Director on the Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan. (ANI)

