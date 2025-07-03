Mumbai, July 3: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the Tamil film ‘Vettaiyan’, is celebrating 25 years of his iconic television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. On Thursday, the veteran megastar took to his Instagram, and shared a post for the show. However, his choice of picture was something that didn’t sit well with the post. The AI-generated picture was far from the show or its theme.

The actor nevertheless wrote in the caption, “Today 3rd July , 2025 , as I work on this years season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team - 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened .. 25 years , the life of KBC (sic)”. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one of India’s most iconic television shows. It is also responsible for reviving the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch. During the late 1990s, Big B’s production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies. Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Son Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-Year Journey in Film Industry (See Post).

In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with ‘KBC’ in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not just booked the primetime of India for himself but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family. The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which is based on the UK show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ ‘Kalki 2’ in the Making? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Major Hint As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Clocks 1 Year of Release.

The show was also hosted by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for one of its seasons but it didn’t get as much a good response from the audience compared to Big B’s stint.

