Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Arati Kadav's sci-fi short film "55 km/sec" will be debuting on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

Featuring Richa Chadha, the film is based on "Cargo" director's script. She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.

The movie will also release on "ShortFilmWindow", an OTT platform founded by Kadav.

The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid that's about to hit earth.

"I am thankful to Disney + Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love. The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth," Kadav said in a statement.

"As we've all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love," she added.

"55 km/sec" was earlier released internationally on Amazon Prime Video US and UK.

