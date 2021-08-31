Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande set the record straight after fans recently speculated that she and Kanye West collaborated on the title track of his newly released 'Donda' album, which dropped on Sunday.

According to E! News, though the 44-year-old rapper alleged that Universal Music Group released his album early, there's no denying people eagerly listened to his music and tried decoding each lyric.

In fact, some of them went ahead and believed that the "positions" singer teamed up with Kanye after hearing background vocals in the album's title track that sounded eerily similar to hers.

Ariana, however, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to put the rumors to rest.

Writing in a since-deleted post, the Grammy winner revealed that artist Stalone was the voice behind the background vocals. She wrote, "You sound so beautiful @thestalone," followed by three fire heart emojis.

Re-posting Ariana's caption, Stalone shared on Instagram Stories, "Still so humbled and excited. Thank you again, Ari."

Stalone continued to gush over Ariana's praise of her vocals and shared further proof that she's featured on the 'Donda' track.

"I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers. I'm just blessed to be a part of such an incredible album," the musician's Twitter message read, alongside a screenshot of the song's credits that displayed her name.

Stalone is one of the many artists who collaborated with Kanye on 'Donda', which includes The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Jay-Z.

Additionally, the Yeezy founder joined forces with some controversial musicians, including Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

More recently, Kanye received backlash for working with Marilyn and DaBaby, who have both come under fire in recent months.

The rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, which he has publicly denied.

Furthermore, DaBaby a.k.a Jonathan Kirk stirred controversy in July after making homophobic statements at a music festival. He publicly apologized for his comments in early August.

Ahead of the album's release, Marilyn and DaBaby appeared at Kanye's Donda listening event in Chicago on August 28, which only added more fuel to the fire.

A source previously told E! News that Kim Kardashian, who made a surprise cameo and shared an intimate reunion with her ex, was "very upset" about the rapper's inclusion of Marilyn and DaBaby.

A second insider added that she was "blindsided" by the ordeal and "truly had no idea" they'd be involved.

All in all, though, a third source explained that Kim remains one of Kanye's strongest supporters, despite filing for divorce in February.

"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him," a source close to the KKW Beauty founder revealed. (ANI)

