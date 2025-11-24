Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): The makers of the critically acclaimed animated documentary 'Lachit: The Warrior' have decided to release the film on the birth anniversary of Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan.

Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan was the legendary Assamese Military General and is considered an eternal symbol of Assamese courage, discipline and patriotism. 'Lachit: The Warrior' has been released on Pi Media's social media platforms.

'Lachit - The Warrior' has achieved remarkable global recognition, securing best documentary, best animated film and screenings at 50 prestigious international film festivals, including the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, the Milan Short Film Festival, the Newborn Short Film Festival Berlin, and the globally renowned Cannes - Marche du Film, among several others, as per the press note shared by the makers.

The short film has also earned an extraordinary number of accolades, which include Best Documentary Awards, Best Animated Short Film Awards, Best Short Film, Award of Excellence, Award of Appreciation and Spl./Hon'ble Mention in several film festivals.

The makers also shared the poster of the film on their Instagram handle while creating hype for its release.

It is written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta. 'Lachit: The Warrior' brings together a distinguished creative team, including producers Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

The narration is done by Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, and the music is composed by Rupam Talukdar. (ANI)

