Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): Smashing false COVID-19 booster shot related rumours, legendary actor Betty White's agent recently revealed that the actor died peacefully in her sleep at her home as a result of natural causes.

White died on Friday at age 99, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her centennial year.

After her death, several reports surfaced on the internet claiming that the Emmy winner had died due to the complications caused after she took the COVID-19 booster shot, days before her death.

Meanwhile, White's agent, Jeff Witjas--who was also the actor's close friend, recently smashed the reports.

"Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," Witjas said in a statement to People magazine.

Witjas also shot down a debunked report that claimed White had just gotten a COVID-19 booster shot on December 28.

"People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized -- that is not the life she lived," he told the magazine.

In a new interview with Page Six, White's 'Mama's Family' co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed that the cultural icon called out late husband Allen Ludden's name moments before she died.

"I texted Carol [Burnett] and said, 'This just sucks. I hate this. It's just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,' Carol wrote back and said, 'I know, I know. I spoke to Betty's assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen,'" " Lawrence shared.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 this year. She died on December 31.

She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls', which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Moreover, White won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for 'Golden Girls' and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. (ANI)

