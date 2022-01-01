American actress and comedian Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021. She was aged 99. Dubbed 'National Treasure,' US television's Golden Girl was celebrated for her comic acting over eight decades. Betty was three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Celebrities expressed their shock and sadness hearing the news but paid tributes to the ever-smiling, young-at-heart, Betty White wholeheartedly.

Rest In Peace, Betty White

According to reports, #BettyWhite passed away at her home earlier today at the age of 99. She would have been 100 on January 17th. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. #RIPBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/GTA4KWW6Zc — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White!

She Will Be Missed a LOTT

Indeed a Heartbreaking News

Miss You, Betty White

#BettyWhite went out the way we all hope to, 99 years old and flirting with Ryan Reynolds. She was living the dream. pic.twitter.com/NPAgcazu6U — Geeky Ginger (She/Her) (@TardisNerd) December 31, 2021

You Were Amazing

Heaven Gained a Star

We Lost a Gem

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

The Always Smiling

Rest in peace #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor. Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us. pic.twitter.com/Kb7WGp2RDd — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2021

There Was Just One Betty White!

#DidYouKnow In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show. Her response: "I'm sorry. Live with it." She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after. Rest well, Betty. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend pic.twitter.com/3rQRTHOPe7 — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) December 31, 2021

