American actress and comedian Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021. She was aged 99. Dubbed 'National Treasure,' US television's Golden Girl was celebrated for her comic acting over eight decades. Betty was three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Celebrities expressed their shock and sadness hearing the news but paid tributes to the ever-smiling, young-at-heart, Betty White wholeheartedly.

Rest In Peace, Betty White

RIP Betty White!

She Will Be Missed a LOTT

Indeed a Heartbreaking News

Miss You, Betty White

You Were Amazing

Heaven Gained a Star

We Lost a Gem

The Always Smiling

There Was Just One Betty White!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)