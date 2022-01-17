Just a few days ago, we lost one of the most talented artists in Hollywood, Betty White. She was 99 when she passed away. The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 today (January 17). She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, which ran from 1985 to 1992. White won five primetime Emmy Awards including two for Mary Tyler Moore, one for Golden Girls and one for her 1975 SNL appearance, along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. She changed the way people looked at actresses in the comedy genre.

But more than her comical roles and films, Betty often taught people how to live by saying things that were very important during her interviews. She had once shared why she was not afraid of dying. "My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death. She would always say, 'Nobody knows. People think they do, you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment, but nobody ever knows until it happens.'" She also shared that her mom, Tess, always described death and what may come after it as a "secret." "Growing up, whenever we'd lose somebody, she'd always say, 'Now, they know the secret,'" she told Page Six in 2012.

Today marks her birth anniversary, and we wanted to honour the star by looking back at some of her best quotes that are inspirational and teach us the way we should live life.

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren’t going to get rid of me that way.”

“Laughter keeps everyone feeling wonderful.”

“I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It’s that simple.”

“I think everybody needs a passion. Whether it’s one passion or a hundred, that’s what keeps life interesting.”

“I know unless I’m true to myself I couldn’t be happy. Too much emphasis is placed today on externals and too little on character.”

“If one has no sense of humor, one is in trouble.”

“My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.'"

Betty White had a private funeral because she "never wanted people to make a fuss over her," her publicist has confirmed. We all will truly will miss the Late legendary actor-comedian. Join us in remembering the star on her birth anniversary.

