Betty Marion White Ludden, popularly known as Betty White, passed away just days before her 100th birthday, which is on January 17. Her close friend and agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement, “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning,” reports People. There are several industry members who have mourned the demise of the iconic actress. Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres and many other celebs have remembered and shared memories of The Golden Girls actress.

Viola Davis

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Ryan Reynolds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Ellen DeGeneres

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Dear Silas

She was a Golden Girl but the G really stood for “Gangsta”. RIP Betty White. pic.twitter.com/MBI6jwNugK — Dear Silas (@dearsilas) December 31, 2021

Seth Meyers

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Kathy Griffin

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Andy Cohen

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Kevin Sorbo

I was lucky enough to meet Betty White many years ago. Very gracious and amazing lady. Rest In Peace. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)