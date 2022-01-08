The much-awaited awards show after the Oscars, which is, Golden Globes is all set to take place this Sunday (January 9). However, if you are planning to join the party, then we would simply like to say that you are not invited this year. As the larger-than-life ceremony is going to be totally different from all the previous years. And no, the reason behind this change is not the pandemic. Having said that, Golden Globes 2022 this time will have no audience, no red carpet, no media. And so, ahead of the ceremony, we answer some of the top FAQ's related to the Golden Globes. Read on. NBC Won't Telecast Golden Globes 2022 Ceremony, HFPA Confirms.

Why are the Golden Globes 2022 Being Boycotted?

To be precise, the Golden Globes 2022 ceremony has been facing controversy due to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and their questionable practices wherein the jury has been accused of racism, sexism, harassment, and corruption. Also, the show this time has not been cancelled, but it's not going to be in its usual format.

Where to Watch Golden Globes 2022?

This year, NBC will no longer be the host channel for the Globes, nor the show will be live-streamed. So, It is unclear where to watch the awards ceremony as even the nominees were not televised. However, there is a possibility that the show might air on goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes YouTube and Facebook channels.

Will the Golden Globes be Televised in 2022?

The answer to this is mostly No. As reportedly, NBC said, "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023." Golden Globes 2022 to Be Held Without Celebrity Presenters, Audience or TV Broadcast.

What are the Golden Globes For?

Golden Globe Award is a recognition given by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the outstanding achievement in motion pictures and television during the previous year.

How Many Golden Globes Did Betty White Win?

The late Betty White has not received any Golden Globes award in her career. However, she was nominated four times for The Golden Girls from 1986-1989 in Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for the Globes.

Well, these are some of the most googled or asked questions related to Golden Globes 2022. FYI, The 79th Golden Globe Awards is on Sunday, January 9, 2022, starting at 6:00 pm PST whereas for Indian fans it is January 10. Stay tuned!

