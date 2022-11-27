Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Creature comedy "Bhediya" has earned over Rs 15 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on the second day of its release, the makers announced Sunday.

Starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and raised Rs 12.06 crore on Friday.

Also Read | India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar Opens Up About His Role in Madhur Bhandarkar's Social Drama.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, said the box office total of "Bhediya" stands at Rs 26.66 crore following the addition of Rs 14.6 crore on day two.

"#Bhediya's howl at the box office just got mightier," the banner said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account.

Also Read | From Jannat to Dil Chahta Hai, Top 5 Bollywood Movies With Proposal Scenes That Will Melt Your Heart.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, the film follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

"Bhediya" is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)