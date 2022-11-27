New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The relationship between Bollywood and romance is age old as the film industry has given audience an endless supply of beautiful romantic movies.

There is no better place to look out for romantic dates, proposals, or poems on love than a Bollywood film. And though the depiction of love shown in these tales is mostly far from reality, they still inspire the hopeless romantic in us.

Also Read | Vikram Gokhale Passes Away at 77; Take a Look at the Actor’s Top-5 Performances at a Glance.

Even when it comes to confessing that 'sachcha pyaar' to your loved one a lot of people take inspiration from the proposal ideas that have been shown on the big screen. So here are some of the best proposal scenes from Bollywood films that still give you butterflies in the stomach.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani'

Also Read | Shakira Calls Tax Fraud Case ‘Smear Campaign’, Waka Waka Singer Fires Back at Spanish Authorities.

Along with changing the idea of being an adult and gaining freedom, this Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone starrer also gave us some love lessons. The scene when Bunny reaches Naina's house with a cake and balloon on New Year's Eve to confess his feelings truly melted our hearts.

'Jannat'

Though the proposal shown in it where Emraan Hashmi chased Sonal Chauhan and stopped the whole traffic to propose to her might sound stupid to some, hands down, this sequence remains among the most unforgettable ones to this day.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

Crashing the sangeet night of your lover and then confessing your love for her, that's a huge deal. Aakash (Aamir Khan) gets on his knee and expresses his feelings for Shalini (Preity Zinta) in front of her fiance and then wins her over.

'Wake Up Sid'

Sid only realizes that he loves Aisha after he's left her apartment and moved back home. What makes this scene super romantic is him driving around in the rain just trying to figure out where she might be. When he does find Aisha, all he does is hug her. It's the intensity of that hug that will get to you.

'2 states'

The urgency with which Krish (Arjun Kapoor) approaches the situation draws viewers into this scene. He walks into Ananya's (Alia Bhatt) interview, sits beside her, and tells her that she is the only one he can marry. The emotion with which Krish proposes Ananya can makes you happy as well as emotional. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)